CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 554 559 548 554 May 566½ 572½ 561½ 567¾ +½ Jul 578 582¾ 572½ 578¼ Sep 592 596 586¼ 591¾ — ¼ Dec 610 614½ 605½ 610½ — ¾ Mar 625¾ 631 623 627 —1¼ May 633 639¼ 633 636 —1½ Jul 632½ 635 630¼ 632¼ —1¾ Sep 637¾ 642 637¾ 642 —2¼ Dec 656 656 654 655¾ —2¼ Mar 665 —2¼ May 655¼ —2¼ Jul 625½ —2¼ Est. sales 152,030. Wed.’s sales 141,875 Wed.’s open int 472,503, up 234 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 484¼ 494½ 480½ 489¾ +5½ May 493¾ 504¼ 490¼ 499¼ +5¼ Jul 495½ 505¼ 492¼ 500¾ +5 Sep 461 468¼ 458½ 467 +6 Dec 459½ 465½ 458 464¼ +4¾ Mar 471 476½ 470¼ 475¼ +4¼ May 477¼ 482½ 477¼ 481½ +4¼ Jul 480½ 485¼ 479½ 484½ +4¾ Sep 461¾ 464½ 461½ 464½ +3¼ Dec 459½ 464¼ 459 463¼ +3½ Mar 474½ 474½ 474½ 474½ +4 May 480¼ +3¾ Jul 481½ +3½ Sep 470¼ +3½ Dec 457¾ 460 457¾ 459¾ +5½ Jul 476¾ +5½ Dec 459 +½ Est. sales 537,842. Wed.’s sales 503,060 Wed.’s open int 1,957,551, up 14,907 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 361¾ 368¼ 360 367¼ +¾ May 365½ 374 365¼ 372½ +1 Jul 374½ 377¼ 374½ 377¼ +½ Sep 373 +½ Dec 378 +½ Mar 381½ +½ May 387½ +½ Jul 363¾ +½ Sep 379½ +½ Dec 382 +½ Jul 382 +½ Sep 376¼ +½ Est. sales 588. Wed.’s sales 588 Wed.’s open int 3,949 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1055 1076¼ 1047¾ 1065½ +9½ May 1066 1088 1060¼ 1077¾ +9½ Jul 1077 1098¾ 1071 1088½ +9¾ Aug 1070½ 1090 1064½ 1080 +8¾ Sep 1046½ 1063½ 1042 1054¾ +7½ Nov 1045 1061¾ 1042 1053¼ +6½ Jan 1052 1069½ 1050¼ 1061¼ +6½ Mar 1052¾ 1065 1047½ 1057½ +6 May 1052¾ 1067 1052¾ 1060½ +5½ Jul 1058¾ 1073 1058¾ 1067 +5½ Aug 1059¾ 1060¼ 1059¾ 1060¼ +5½ Sep 1040 1047½ 1040 1042¾ +6¼ Nov 1038¾ 1044½ 1036¾ 1037¾ +4 Jan 1048¾ +4 Mar 1050 +4 May 1056 +4 Jul 1064¾ +4 Aug 1063½ +4 Sep 1051 +4 Nov 1051¾ +4 Jul 1072½ +4 Nov 1038¾ +4 Est. sales 406,817. Wed.’s sales 376,691 Wed.’s open int 848,661 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Mar 44.42 45.50 44.08 45.04 +.62 May 44.85 45.85 44.50 45.42 +.61 Jul 44.96 45.99 44.70 45.57 +.60 Aug 44.77 45.72 44.50 45.33 +.61 Sep 44.48 45.40 44.25 45.02 +.58 Oct 44.16 45.06 43.98 44.70 +.55 Dec 44.21 45.03 44.01 44.69 +.51 Jan 44.24 45.00 44.07 44.69 +.48 Mar 44.33 44.97 44.33 44.65 +.45 May 44.73 +.43 Jul 44.83 +.42 Aug 44.70 +.38 Sep 44.54 +.39 Oct 44.28 +.39 Dec 44.23 44.40 44.23 44.28 +.40 Jan 44.36 +.40 Mar 44.46 +.40 May 44.58 +.40 Jul 44.17 +.40 Aug 44.01 +.40 Sep 43.93 +.40 Oct 44.16 +.40 Dec 43.90 +.40 Jul 43.79 +.40 Oct 43.78 +.40 Dec 43.52 +.40 Est. sales 190,957. Wed.’s sales 180,799 Wed.’s open int 562,714, up 809 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Mar 315.70 319.00 313.00 315.30 —.50 May 323.20 326.60 320.60 323.00 —.40 Jul 329.10 332.90 326.80 329.30 —.30 Aug 329.60 333.50 327.40 330.10 +.10 Sep 330.00 333.10 327.20 329.80 +.10 Oct 328.10 331.80 326.30 328.80 +.20 Dec 330.30 333.80 328.80 331.20 +.20 Jan 330.90 333.90 329.20 331.50 +.40 Mar 329.90 332.70 328.90 330.60 +.40 May 330.70 331.30 329.60 331.30 +.50 Jul 332.00 333.40 332.00 333.40 +.40 Aug 332.20 +.20 Sep 330.00 Oct 327.00 327.00 326.80 326.80 —.40 Dec 330.70 330.70 328.20 328.20 —.50 Jan 328.90 —.60 Mar 329.60 —.60 May 331.10 —.60 Jul 337.40 337.90 334.80 334.80 —.60 Aug 334.30 —.60 Sep 332.80 —.60 Oct 334.80 —.60 Dec 337.30 —1.00 Jul 345.30 —1.00 Oct 345.30 —1.00 Dec 348.80 —1.00 Est. sales 216,809. Wed.’s sales 204,244 Wed.’s open int 573,263, up 4,544

