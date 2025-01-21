CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|542
|561¾
|542
|558¾
|+20
|May
|555¾
|573½
|554¾
|571½
|+20¾
|Jul
|562½
|583¼
|562½
|581¾
|+21¼
|Sep
|577
|596¼
|577
|595¼
|+21
|Dec
|598¼
|615¼
|598
|614½
|+20½
|Mar
|615¾
|631¾
|615½
|631¾
|+20¼
|May
|624¾
|640½
|624¾
|640½
|+19¾
|Jul
|620
|637
|620
|637
|+18
|Sep
|645
|646¾
|645
|646¾
|+17½
|Dec
|660
|660
|659¾
|659¾
|+16¾
|Mar
|665
|668¾
|665
|668¾
|+16½
|May
|659
|+16½
|Jul
|629¼
|+16½
|Est. sales 82,980.
|Fri.’s sales 60,592
|Fri.’s open int 476,282,
|up 3,307
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|484¼
|490½
|482½
|490
|+5¾
|May
|492¾
|499¾
|492¼
|499¾
|+6¾
|Jul
|493¾
|501
|493¾
|501
|+6¾
|Sep
|458
|462¼
|457
|462¼
|+3½
|Dec
|455
|459¾
|454¼
|459¾
|+3¾
|Mar
|465½
|470¾
|465¼
|470¾
|+4
|May
|472
|476¾
|472
|476¾
|+3¾
|Jul
|475
|479
|473¾
|479
|+3½
|Sep
|457
|459½
|456
|459¼
|+1¾
|Dec
|457½
|458½
|454
|458½
|+1½
|Mar
|469¼
|+1
|May
|475¼
|+1¾
|Jul
|476¾
|+1¼
|Sep
|465½
|+1¼
|Dec
|452
|453
|451¾
|453
|+¼
|Jul
|470
|+¼
|Dec
|455
|457¼
|455
|457¼
|+¼
|Est. sales 666,942.
|Fri.’s sales 499,293
|Fri.’s open int 1,911,231,
|up 50,918
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|362
|375½
|358
|372¾
|+10¼
|May
|375
|379¾
|372
|377½
|+9
|Jul
|380¾
|382½
|379
|382½
|+8¼
|Sep
|378¼
|+8¼
|Dec
|383¼
|+8¼
|Mar
|386¾
|+8¼
|May
|392¾
|+8¼
|Jul
|369
|+8¼
|Sep
|384¾
|+8¼
|Dec
|387¼
|+8¼
|Jul
|387¼
|+8¼
|Sep
|381½
|+8¼
|Est. sales 1,139.
|Fri.’s sales 544
|Fri.’s open int 4,067,
|up 122
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1045
|1068
|1039
|1067¼
|+33¼
|May
|1052¼
|1078¼
|1049
|1077¾
|+33
|Jul
|1061½
|1087½
|1059¼
|1087¼
|+32
|Aug
|1057
|1077¾
|1050½
|1077½
|+29¼
|Sep
|1035½
|1052
|1028¾
|1051½
|+24¼
|Nov
|1035
|1050½
|1029
|1049¾
|+22
|Jan
|1041¾
|1057
|1037½
|1056¾
|+21
|Mar
|1038¼
|1053½
|1035¾
|1053¼
|+19¾
|May
|1040¼
|1056½
|1040¼
|1056¼
|+19
|Jul
|1050¼
|1062
|1048¾
|1062
|+18¼
|Aug
|1056¼
|+18½
|Sep
|1035½
|+15¾
|Nov
|1019½
|1035¼
|1019½
|1034
|+15½
|Jan
|1029¼
|1044¾
|1029¼
|1044¾
|+15¼
|Mar
|1046
|+15¼
|May
|1052
|+15¼
|Jul
|1061
|+15½
|Aug
|1059¾
|+15½
|Sep
|1047¼
|+15½
|Nov
|1048
|+15½
|Jul
|1068¾
|+15½
|Nov
|1035
|+15½
|Est. sales 373,289.
|Fri.’s sales 297,886
|Fri.’s open int 845,734,
|up 12,128
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Mar
|45.70
|46.31
|45.02
|45.77
|+.08
|May
|46.17
|46.78
|45.47
|46.16
|+.04
|Jul
|46.30
|46.91
|45.69
|46.33
|+.03
|Aug
|46.00
|46.57
|45.42
|46.00
|+.01
|Sep
|45.59
|46.14
|45.06
|45.60
|—.02
|Oct
|45.17
|45.69
|44.70
|45.18
|—.02
|Dec
|45.20
|45.60
|44.64
|45.13
|—.03
|Jan
|44.96
|45.56
|44.74
|45.11
|—.04
|Mar
|45.09
|45.39
|44.81
|45.07
|—.09
|May
|44.92
|45.17
|44.91
|45.15
|—.12
|Jul
|45.31
|45.31
|45.26
|45.26
|—.14
|Aug
|45.17
|—.14
|Sep
|45.00
|—.13
|Oct
|44.74
|—.14
|Dec
|44.69
|44.89
|44.59
|44.65
|—.23
|Jan
|44.73
|—.23
|Mar
|44.83
|—.23
|May
|44.95
|—.23
|Jul
|44.54
|—.23
|Aug
|44.38
|—.23
|Sep
|44.30
|—.23
|Oct
|44.53
|—.23
|Dec
|44.27
|—.23
|Jul
|44.16
|—.23
|Oct
|44.15
|—.23
|Dec
|43.89
|—.23
|Est. sales 134,926.
|Fri.’s sales 96,653
|Fri.’s open int 562,839,
|up 319
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Mar
|299.00
|311.40
|299.00
|311.00
|+13.80
|May
|306.70
|318.90
|306.70
|318.60
|+13.60
|Jul
|313.30
|325.10
|313.30
|325.00
|+13.40
|Aug
|316.00
|325.70
|315.20
|325.50
|+12.50
|Sep
|316.00
|325.30
|315.50
|325.10
|+11.70
|Oct
|315.80
|324.30
|315.30
|324.10
|+10.90
|Dec
|318.90
|326.70
|318.00
|326.70
|+10.70
|Jan
|319.70
|326.90
|318.80
|326.90
|+10.10
|Mar
|319.70
|326.20
|318.70
|326.20
|+9.40
|May
|322.00
|326.90
|322.00
|326.90
|+9.10
|Jul
|326.60
|329.00
|326.60
|329.00
|+9.00
|Aug
|328.10
|+8.80
|Sep
|325.90
|+8.60
|Oct
|323.20
|+8.60
|Dec
|321.40
|324.50
|321.40
|324.50
|+8.30
|Jan
|325.40
|+8.10
|Mar
|326.10
|+8.10
|May
|327.60
|+8.10
|Jul
|328.60
|331.40
|328.60
|331.40
|+8.10
|Aug
|330.90
|+8.10
|Sep
|329.40
|+8.10
|Oct
|331.40
|+8.10
|Dec
|334.30
|+8.10
|Jul
|342.30
|+8.10
|Oct
|342.30
|+8.10
|Dec
|345.80
|+8.10
|Est. sales 154,997.
|Fri.’s sales 109,371
|Fri.’s open int 567,322,
|up 3,126
