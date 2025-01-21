CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 542 561¾ 542 558¾ +20 May 555¾ 573½ 554¾ 571½ +20¾ Jul 562½ 583¼ 562½ 581¾ +21¼ Sep 577 596¼ 577 595¼ +21 Dec 598¼ 615¼ 598 614½ +20½ Mar 615¾ 631¾ 615½ 631¾ +20¼ May 624¾ 640½ 624¾ 640½ +19¾ Jul 620 637 620 637 +18 Sep 645 646¾ 645 646¾ +17½ Dec 660 660 659¾ 659¾ +16¾ Mar 665 668¾ 665 668¾ +16½ May 659 +16½ Jul 629¼ +16½ Est. sales 82,980. Fri.’s sales 60,592 Fri.’s open int 476,282, up 3,307 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 484¼ 490½ 482½ 490 +5¾ May 492¾ 499¾ 492¼ 499¾ +6¾ Jul 493¾ 501 493¾ 501 +6¾ Sep 458 462¼ 457 462¼ +3½ Dec 455 459¾ 454¼ 459¾ +3¾ Mar 465½ 470¾ 465¼ 470¾ +4 May 472 476¾ 472 476¾ +3¾ Jul 475 479 473¾ 479 +3½ Sep 457 459½ 456 459¼ +1¾ Dec 457½ 458½ 454 458½ +1½ Mar 469¼ +1 May 475¼ +1¾ Jul 476¾ +1¼ Sep 465½ +1¼ Dec 452 453 451¾ 453 +¼ Jul 470 +¼ Dec 455 457¼ 455 457¼ +¼ Est. sales 666,942. Fri.’s sales 499,293 Fri.’s open int 1,911,231, up 50,918 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 362 375½ 358 372¾ +10¼ May 375 379¾ 372 377½ +9 Jul 380¾ 382½ 379 382½ +8¼ Sep 378¼ +8¼ Dec 383¼ +8¼ Mar 386¾ +8¼ May 392¾ +8¼ Jul 369 +8¼ Sep 384¾ +8¼ Dec 387¼ +8¼ Jul 387¼ +8¼ Sep 381½ +8¼ Est. sales 1,139. Fri.’s sales 544 Fri.’s open int 4,067, up 122 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1045 1068 1039 1067¼ +33¼ May 1052¼ 1078¼ 1049 1077¾ +33 Jul 1061½ 1087½ 1059¼ 1087¼ +32 Aug 1057 1077¾ 1050½ 1077½ +29¼ Sep 1035½ 1052 1028¾ 1051½ +24¼ Nov 1035 1050½ 1029 1049¾ +22 Jan 1041¾ 1057 1037½ 1056¾ +21 Mar 1038¼ 1053½ 1035¾ 1053¼ +19¾ May 1040¼ 1056½ 1040¼ 1056¼ +19 Jul 1050¼ 1062 1048¾ 1062 +18¼ Aug 1056¼ +18½ Sep 1035½ +15¾ Nov 1019½ 1035¼ 1019½ 1034 +15½ Jan 1029¼ 1044¾ 1029¼ 1044¾ +15¼ Mar 1046 +15¼ May 1052 +15¼ Jul 1061 +15½ Aug 1059¾ +15½ Sep 1047¼ +15½ Nov 1048 +15½ Jul 1068¾ +15½ Nov 1035 +15½ Est. sales 373,289. Fri.’s sales 297,886 Fri.’s open int 845,734, up 12,128 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Mar 45.70 46.31 45.02 45.77 +.08 May 46.17 46.78 45.47 46.16 +.04 Jul 46.30 46.91 45.69 46.33 +.03 Aug 46.00 46.57 45.42 46.00 +.01 Sep 45.59 46.14 45.06 45.60 —.02 Oct 45.17 45.69 44.70 45.18 —.02 Dec 45.20 45.60 44.64 45.13 —.03 Jan 44.96 45.56 44.74 45.11 —.04 Mar 45.09 45.39 44.81 45.07 —.09 May 44.92 45.17 44.91 45.15 —.12 Jul 45.31 45.31 45.26 45.26 —.14 Aug 45.17 —.14 Sep 45.00 —.13 Oct 44.74 —.14 Dec 44.69 44.89 44.59 44.65 —.23 Jan 44.73 —.23 Mar 44.83 —.23 May 44.95 —.23 Jul 44.54 —.23 Aug 44.38 —.23 Sep 44.30 —.23 Oct 44.53 —.23 Dec 44.27 —.23 Jul 44.16 —.23 Oct 44.15 —.23 Dec 43.89 —.23 Est. sales 134,926. Fri.’s sales 96,653 Fri.’s open int 562,839, up 319 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Mar 299.00 311.40 299.00 311.00 +13.80 May 306.70 318.90 306.70 318.60 +13.60 Jul 313.30 325.10 313.30 325.00 +13.40 Aug 316.00 325.70 315.20 325.50 +12.50 Sep 316.00 325.30 315.50 325.10 +11.70 Oct 315.80 324.30 315.30 324.10 +10.90 Dec 318.90 326.70 318.00 326.70 +10.70 Jan 319.70 326.90 318.80 326.90 +10.10 Mar 319.70 326.20 318.70 326.20 +9.40 May 322.00 326.90 322.00 326.90 +9.10 Jul 326.60 329.00 326.60 329.00 +9.00 Aug 328.10 +8.80 Sep 325.90 +8.60 Oct 323.20 +8.60 Dec 321.40 324.50 321.40 324.50 +8.30 Jan 325.40 +8.10 Mar 326.10 +8.10 May 327.60 +8.10 Jul 328.60 331.40 328.60 331.40 +8.10 Aug 330.90 +8.10 Sep 329.40 +8.10 Oct 331.40 +8.10 Dec 334.30 +8.10 Jul 342.30 +8.10 Oct 342.30 +8.10 Dec 345.80 +8.10 Est. sales 154,997. Fri.’s sales 109,371 Fri.’s open int 567,322, up 3,126

