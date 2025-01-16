CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|547
|547
|536¾
|537½
|—9½
|May
|558¾
|559½
|548¾
|549½
|—9¼
|Jul
|568¾
|568¾
|559
|559½
|—9
|Sep
|582¾
|583
|572½
|573¼
|—8¾
|Dec
|601¾
|601¾
|592
|592¾
|—9
|Mar
|616
|616
|610
|610¼
|—9
|May
|626½
|626½
|619¾
|619¾
|—8¾
|Jul
|623
|623
|618
|618
|—9¼
|Sep
|628½
|—8¾
|Dec
|642½
|—8
|Mar
|651¾
|—8
|May
|642
|—8
|Jul
|612¼
|—8
|Est. sales 94,582.
|Wed.’s sales 88,009
|Wed.’s open int 472,686
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|478¾
|479
|473¼
|474½
|—4¼
|May
|487¾
|488¼
|482
|483
|—5
|Jul
|491¾
|492¼
|484¾
|486
|—6
|Sep
|459
|459¼
|452
|455
|—4¼
|Dec
|456½
|456¾
|449¾
|452¾
|—4¼
|Mar
|467¾
|467¾
|461
|463¾
|—4¼
|May
|470
|471
|468¼
|470
|—4
|Jul
|476
|476
|470
|472¾
|—3¾
|Sep
|457
|457
|453¾
|455
|—3¾
|Dec
|457
|457
|452½
|454¾
|—3¼
|Mar
|465¾
|—2¾
|May
|471
|—2¾
|Jul
|473
|—2¾
|Sep
|461¾
|—2¾
|Dec
|451½
|—3
|Jul
|468½
|—3
|Dec
|455¾
|—3
|Est. sales 462,444.
|Wed.’s sales 432,604
|Wed.’s open int 1,850,926,
|up 11,192
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|347¼
|349¾
|343½
|349¾
|May
|355
|357
|352½
|357
|—2¼
|Jul
|362
|362¾
|362
|362¾
|—2
|Sep
|358½
|—2
|Dec
|363½
|—2
|Mar
|367
|—2
|May
|373
|—2
|Jul
|349¼
|—2
|Sep
|365
|—2
|Dec
|367½
|—2
|Jul
|367½
|—2
|Sep
|361¾
|—2
|Est. sales 646.
|Wed.’s sales 447
|Wed.’s open int 4,024
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1042
|1042¾
|1018½
|1019
|—23¾
|May
|1055¼
|1055¼
|1031
|1031½
|—23¾
|Jul
|1066
|1066¼
|1042½
|1042¾
|—23¼
|Aug
|1056¼
|1057¼
|1038
|1038¼
|—22¼
|Sep
|1036¼
|1036¼
|1019½
|1020
|—19¼
|Nov
|1037½
|1039
|1020
|1020¾
|—18½
|Jan
|1044¾
|1044¾
|1028¾
|1029¼
|—18¼
|Mar
|1040¼
|1040¼
|1027¾
|1028½
|—17
|May
|1043¾
|1043¾
|1032½
|1033
|—16¼
|Jul
|1047
|1047
|1040
|1040¼
|—15½
|Aug
|1035
|—15¼
|Sep
|1017¾
|—16¼
|Nov
|1024½
|1024½
|1016¾
|1016¾
|—14¼
|Jan
|1027¾
|—14¼
|Mar
|1029
|—14¼
|May
|1035
|—14¼
|Jul
|1044½
|—14
|Aug
|1043¼
|—14
|Sep
|1030¾
|—14
|Nov
|1031½
|—14¼
|Jul
|1052¼
|—14¼
|Nov
|1018½
|—14¼
|Est. sales 266,395.
|Wed.’s sales 243,295
|Wed.’s open int 836,282,
|up 10,933
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Mar
|46.25
|46.27
|44.85
|45.03
|—1.24
|May
|46.64
|46.65
|45.27
|45.47
|—1.20
|Jul
|46.82
|46.82
|45.46
|45.68
|—1.16
|Aug
|46.51
|46.51
|45.21
|45.43
|—1.10
|Sep
|46.19
|46.19
|44.89
|45.12
|—1.04
|Oct
|45.75
|45.75
|44.55
|44.78
|—1.00
|Dec
|45.70
|45.73
|44.55
|44.77
|—1.00
|Jan
|45.66
|45.66
|44.61
|44.82
|—.98
|Mar
|45.50
|45.61
|44.72
|44.89
|—.96
|May
|45.50
|45.50
|44.84
|45.03
|—.96
|Jul
|45.64
|45.64
|45.04
|45.19
|—.94
|Aug
|45.72
|45.72
|45.01
|45.11
|—.94
|Sep
|45.56
|45.56
|44.88
|44.94
|—.95
|Oct
|45.29
|45.29
|44.70
|44.70
|—.92
|Dec
|44.71
|—.91
|Jan
|44.79
|—.91
|Mar
|44.89
|—.91
|May
|45.01
|—.91
|Jul
|44.60
|—.91
|Aug
|44.44
|—.91
|Sep
|44.36
|—.91
|Oct
|44.59
|—.91
|Dec
|44.33
|—.91
|Jul
|44.22
|—.91
|Oct
|44.21
|—.91
|Dec
|43.95
|—.91
|Est. sales 214,439.
|Wed.’s sales 206,031
|Wed.’s open int 560,873
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Mar
|301.80
|302.00
|293.50
|294.40
|—7.60
|May
|308.90
|309.10
|301.20
|302.20
|—6.90
|Jul
|314.80
|314.90
|307.90
|309.00
|—6.20
|Aug
|316.20
|316.20
|309.20
|310.50
|—5.40
|Sep
|314.60
|315.50
|309.60
|310.90
|—4.70
|Oct
|315.20
|315.20
|309.40
|310.80
|—4.10
|Dec
|317.70
|317.70
|312.50
|313.80
|—3.80
|Jan
|318.20
|318.20
|313.90
|315.00
|—3.20
|Mar
|316.80
|317.00
|313.80
|315.30
|—2.80
|May
|316.10
|317.00
|315.50
|316.70
|—2.30
|Jul
|318.70
|319.40
|318.70
|319.10
|—1.90
|Aug
|318.40
|—1.90
|Sep
|316.60
|—1.90
|Oct
|313.90
|—1.70
|Dec
|315.90
|—1.60
|Jan
|317.10
|—1.60
|Mar
|317.80
|—1.60
|May
|319.30
|—1.60
|Jul
|323.10
|—1.60
|Aug
|322.60
|—1.60
|Sep
|321.10
|—1.60
|Oct
|323.10
|—1.60
|Dec
|326.00
|—1.60
|Jul
|334.00
|—1.60
|Oct
|334.00
|—1.60
|Dec
|337.50
|—1.60
|Est. sales 129,828.
|Wed.’s sales 119,591
|Wed.’s open int 560,481,
|up 2,678
