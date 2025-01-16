CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 547 547 536¾ 537½ —9½ May 558¾ 559½ 548¾ 549½ —9¼ Jul 568¾ 568¾ 559 559½ —9 Sep 582¾ 583 572½ 573¼ —8¾ Dec 601¾ 601¾ 592 592¾ —9 Mar 616 616 610 610¼ —9 May 626½ 626½ 619¾ 619¾ —8¾ Jul 623 623 618 618 —9¼ Sep 628½ —8¾ Dec 642½ —8 Mar 651¾ —8 May 642 —8 Jul 612¼ —8 Est. sales 94,582. Wed.’s sales 88,009 Wed.’s open int 472,686 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 478¾ 479 473¼ 474½ —4¼ May 487¾ 488¼ 482 483 —5 Jul 491¾ 492¼ 484¾ 486 —6 Sep 459 459¼ 452 455 —4¼ Dec 456½ 456¾ 449¾ 452¾ —4¼ Mar 467¾ 467¾ 461 463¾ —4¼ May 470 471 468¼ 470 —4 Jul 476 476 470 472¾ —3¾ Sep 457 457 453¾ 455 —3¾ Dec 457 457 452½ 454¾ —3¼ Mar 465¾ —2¾ May 471 —2¾ Jul 473 —2¾ Sep 461¾ —2¾ Dec 451½ —3 Jul 468½ —3 Dec 455¾ —3 Est. sales 462,444. Wed.’s sales 432,604 Wed.’s open int 1,850,926, up 11,192 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 347¼ 349¾ 343½ 349¾ May 355 357 352½ 357 —2¼ Jul 362 362¾ 362 362¾ —2 Sep 358½ —2 Dec 363½ —2 Mar 367 —2 May 373 —2 Jul 349¼ —2 Sep 365 —2 Dec 367½ —2 Jul 367½ —2 Sep 361¾ —2 Est. sales 646. Wed.’s sales 447 Wed.’s open int 4,024 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1042 1042¾ 1018½ 1019 —23¾ May 1055¼ 1055¼ 1031 1031½ —23¾ Jul 1066 1066¼ 1042½ 1042¾ —23¼ Aug 1056¼ 1057¼ 1038 1038¼ —22¼ Sep 1036¼ 1036¼ 1019½ 1020 —19¼ Nov 1037½ 1039 1020 1020¾ —18½ Jan 1044¾ 1044¾ 1028¾ 1029¼ —18¼ Mar 1040¼ 1040¼ 1027¾ 1028½ —17 May 1043¾ 1043¾ 1032½ 1033 —16¼ Jul 1047 1047 1040 1040¼ —15½ Aug 1035 —15¼ Sep 1017¾ —16¼ Nov 1024½ 1024½ 1016¾ 1016¾ —14¼ Jan 1027¾ —14¼ Mar 1029 —14¼ May 1035 —14¼ Jul 1044½ —14 Aug 1043¼ —14 Sep 1030¾ —14 Nov 1031½ —14¼ Jul 1052¼ —14¼ Nov 1018½ —14¼ Est. sales 266,395. Wed.’s sales 243,295 Wed.’s open int 836,282, up 10,933 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Mar 46.25 46.27 44.85 45.03 —1.24 May 46.64 46.65 45.27 45.47 —1.20 Jul 46.82 46.82 45.46 45.68 —1.16 Aug 46.51 46.51 45.21 45.43 —1.10 Sep 46.19 46.19 44.89 45.12 —1.04 Oct 45.75 45.75 44.55 44.78 —1.00 Dec 45.70 45.73 44.55 44.77 —1.00 Jan 45.66 45.66 44.61 44.82 —.98 Mar 45.50 45.61 44.72 44.89 —.96 May 45.50 45.50 44.84 45.03 —.96 Jul 45.64 45.64 45.04 45.19 —.94 Aug 45.72 45.72 45.01 45.11 —.94 Sep 45.56 45.56 44.88 44.94 —.95 Oct 45.29 45.29 44.70 44.70 —.92 Dec 44.71 —.91 Jan 44.79 —.91 Mar 44.89 —.91 May 45.01 —.91 Jul 44.60 —.91 Aug 44.44 —.91 Sep 44.36 —.91 Oct 44.59 —.91 Dec 44.33 —.91 Jul 44.22 —.91 Oct 44.21 —.91 Dec 43.95 —.91 Est. sales 214,439. Wed.’s sales 206,031 Wed.’s open int 560,873 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Mar 301.80 302.00 293.50 294.40 —7.60 May 308.90 309.10 301.20 302.20 —6.90 Jul 314.80 314.90 307.90 309.00 —6.20 Aug 316.20 316.20 309.20 310.50 —5.40 Sep 314.60 315.50 309.60 310.90 —4.70 Oct 315.20 315.20 309.40 310.80 —4.10 Dec 317.70 317.70 312.50 313.80 —3.80 Jan 318.20 318.20 313.90 315.00 —3.20 Mar 316.80 317.00 313.80 315.30 —2.80 May 316.10 317.00 315.50 316.70 —2.30 Jul 318.70 319.40 318.70 319.10 —1.90 Aug 318.40 —1.90 Sep 316.60 —1.90 Oct 313.90 —1.70 Dec 315.90 —1.60 Jan 317.10 —1.60 Mar 317.80 —1.60 May 319.30 —1.60 Jul 323.10 —1.60 Aug 322.60 —1.60 Sep 321.10 —1.60 Oct 323.10 —1.60 Dec 326.00 —1.60 Jul 334.00 —1.60 Oct 334.00 —1.60 Dec 337.50 —1.60 Est. sales 129,828. Wed.’s sales 119,591 Wed.’s open int 560,481, up 2,678

