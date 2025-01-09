CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|535½
|539¼
|529¼
|534
|—2¼
|May
|547¾
|551¼
|541½
|546
|—2½
|Jul
|556½
|560
|550½
|555
|—2
|Sep
|571
|573½
|564
|568¼
|—2½
|Dec
|590
|592½
|582¾
|587¼
|—2½
|Mar
|607¾
|608¾
|599
|603¾
|—2¼
|May
|612¾
|613
|608½
|613
|—2¼
|Jul
|608¼
|614
|608¼
|614
|—2½
|Sep
|624¾
|—2½
|Dec
|638¾
|—2¾
|Mar
|647½
|—2¾
|May
|637½
|—2¾
|Jul
|607½
|—1
|Est. sales 75,131.
|Wed.’s sales 98,542
|Wed.’s open int 473,588,
|up 1,653
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|454
|457¼
|453½
|456
|+2
|May
|462
|465½
|461½
|464½
|+2
|Jul
|465
|468¾
|464½
|468
|+2¼
|Sep
|441¼
|445
|440¾
|444½
|+2
|Dec
|444
|447¼
|443½
|447
|+2
|Mar
|455½
|458
|454½
|458
|+1½
|May
|462
|464¼
|461¾
|464¼
|+1½
|Jul
|464¾
|467¼
|464½
|467
|+1½
|Sep
|451
|451½
|449¾
|451½
|+¾
|Dec
|449¼
|451¾
|449¼
|451¾
|+1¼
|Mar
|461¾
|+¾
|May
|466
|—1¼
|Jul
|468¾
|Sep
|457½
|Dec
|450½
|450½
|449¾
|450
|+1
|Jul
|467
|+1
|Dec
|456½
|+1
|Est. sales 279,041.
|Wed.’s sales 342,918
|Wed.’s open int 1,691,994,
|up 9,431
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|326¾
|328¼
|320½
|322½
|—1½
|May
|336
|338½
|334
|334
|—
|¾
|Jul
|340¾
|—
|¾
|Sep
|336½
|—
|¾
|Dec
|341½
|—
|¾
|Mar
|345
|—
|¾
|May
|351
|—
|¾
|Jul
|327¼
|—
|¾
|Sep
|343
|—
|¾
|Dec
|345½
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 400.
|Wed.’s sales 277
|Wed.’s open int 4,619,
|up 51
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|982¾
|992¼
|980½
|992¼
|+4¾
|Mar
|994
|1000
|985¾
|999
|+4½
|May
|1005
|1011½
|996¾
|1010¾
|+4¾
|Jul
|1017
|1024
|1009¼
|1023¼
|+5¼
|Aug
|1016¼
|1022¼
|1008
|1021½
|+5
|Sep
|1004¼
|1010
|996½
|1009½
|+4¾
|Nov
|1007¾
|1014½
|1001
|1013¾
|+4¾
|Jan
|1014¾
|1024
|1010¾
|1023½
|+5¼
|Mar
|1014¼
|1025
|1013½
|1024¾
|+5¾
|May
|1019½
|1030
|1019½
|1029¾
|+5¾
|Jul
|1026¾
|1037¼
|1024¼
|1037¼
|+5½
|Aug
|1034
|+5¼
|Sep
|1019
|1019
|1019
|1019
|+2½
|Nov
|1008
|1018¾
|1008
|1018¾
|+4¼
|Jan
|1031
|+4¼
|Mar
|1032¼
|+4¼
|May
|1038¼
|+4¼
|Jul
|1047¼
|+4¼
|Aug
|1046
|+4¼
|Sep
|1033½
|+4¼
|Nov
|1037
|+4
|Jul
|1057¾
|+4
|Nov
|1035½
|+4
|Est. sales 134,129.
|Wed.’s sales 190,513
|Wed.’s open int 813,697,
|up 6,729
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jan
|40.84
|42.28
|40.84
|42.28
|+1.17
|Mar
|41.60
|42.85
|41.01
|42.76
|+1.17
|May
|42.01
|43.24
|41.44
|43.16
|+1.15
|Jul
|42.29
|43.46
|41.72
|43.39
|+1.10
|Aug
|42.16
|43.35
|41.66
|43.28
|+1.06
|Sep
|42.06
|43.24
|41.56
|43.17
|+1.06
|Oct
|41.81
|43.06
|41.42
|42.99
|+1.03
|Dec
|41.84
|43.15
|41.49
|43.08
|+1.04
|Jan
|41.75
|43.22
|41.61
|43.17
|+1.04
|Mar
|41.91
|43.30
|41.91
|43.30
|+1.03
|May
|43.48
|+1.03
|Jul
|43.66
|+1.03
|Aug
|43.57
|+1.03
|Sep
|43.39
|+1.03
|Oct
|43.12
|+1.03
|Dec
|43.14
|+1.02
|Jan
|43.22
|+1.02
|Mar
|43.32
|+1.02
|May
|43.44
|+1.02
|Jul
|43.03
|+1.02
|Aug
|42.87
|+1.02
|Sep
|42.79
|+1.02
|Oct
|43.02
|+1.02
|Dec
|42.76
|+1.02
|Jul
|42.65
|+1.02
|Oct
|42.64
|+1.02
|Dec
|42.38
|+1.02
|Est. sales 134,352.
|Wed.’s sales 130,241
|Wed.’s open int 557,353
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jan
|291.00
|293.10
|290.80
|291.80
|—.80
|Mar
|301.00
|302.00
|298.10
|299.30
|—1.50
|May
|307.90
|309.00
|304.90
|306.30
|—1.60
|Jul
|314.30
|315.30
|311.10
|312.50
|—1.80
|Aug
|315.30
|316.30
|312.20
|313.30
|—2.10
|Sep
|315.20
|316.40
|312.20
|313.40
|—2.00
|Oct
|314.70
|316.10
|312.00
|313.10
|—2.10
|Dec
|318.70
|319.20
|315.30
|316.30
|—2.10
|Jan
|319.60
|319.60
|316.70
|317.20
|—2.00
|Mar
|320.00
|320.00
|317.00
|317.90
|—2.10
|May
|320.00
|320.00
|318.60
|319.20
|—2.10
|Jul
|321.20
|321.50
|321.20
|321.50
|—2.20
|Aug
|321.00
|—2.20
|Sep
|319.50
|—2.20
|Oct
|317.00
|—2.20
|Dec
|319.10
|—2.20
|Jan
|320.30
|—2.20
|Mar
|321.00
|—2.20
|May
|322.50
|—2.20
|Jul
|326.70
|—2.20
|Aug
|326.20
|—2.20
|Sep
|324.70
|—2.20
|Oct
|326.70
|—2.20
|Dec
|329.70
|—2.20
|Jul
|337.70
|—2.20
|Oct
|337.70
|—2.20
|Dec
|341.20
|—2.20
|Est. sales 121,109.
|Wed.’s sales 134,788
|Wed.’s open int 540,750,
|up 2,941
