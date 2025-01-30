Civista Bancshares: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — Civista Bancshares Inc. (CIVB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $9.9 million.…

The Sandusky, Ohio-based bank said it had earnings of 63 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $62.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $40.4 million, also exceeding Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $31.7 million, or $2.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $154.5 million.

