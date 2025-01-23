City Holding: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — City Holding Co. (CHCO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $28.7 million.…

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — City Holding Co. (CHCO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $28.7 million.

The Charleston, West Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of $1.94 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.91 per share.

The bank holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia posted revenue of $94.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $71.7 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $117.1 million, or $7.89 per share. Revenue was reported as $293.6 million.

City Holding shares have risen slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 11% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHCO

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.