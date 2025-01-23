Citizens & Northern: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WELLSBORO, Pa. (AP) — WELLSBORO, Pa. (AP) — Citizens & Northern Corp. (CZNC) on Thursday reported net income of $8.2…

WELLSBORO, Pa. (AP) — WELLSBORO, Pa. (AP) — Citizens & Northern Corp. (CZNC) on Thursday reported net income of $8.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Wellsboro, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 53 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $40.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $28.2 million, which beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $26 million, or $1.69 per share. Revenue was reported as $109.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CZNC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CZNC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.