Citizens Financial Services: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MANSFIELD, Pa. (AP) — MANSFIELD, Pa. (AP) — Citizens Financial Services Inc. (CZFS) on Thursday reported net income of $8 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Mansfield, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of $1.68 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $43.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $26.2 million, meeting Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $27.8 million, or $5.85 per share. Revenue was reported as $101.9 million.

