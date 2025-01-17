Citizens Financial Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $401…

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $401 million.

On a per-share basis, the Providence, Rhode Island-based company said it had profit of 83 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 85 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $3.04 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.99 billion, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.96 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.51 billion, or $3.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.81 billion.

Citizens Financial Group shares have increased almost 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 50% in the last 12 months.

