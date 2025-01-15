Citigroup: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Citigroup Inc. (C) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.86 billion,…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Citigroup Inc. (C) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.86 billion, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The company, based in New York, said it had earnings of $1.34 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.25 per share.

The U.S. bank posted revenue of $40.9 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $19.58 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.55 billion.

Citigroup shares have risen slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 22%. The stock has increased 42% in the last 12 months.

