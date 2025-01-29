Cimpress: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUNDALK COUNTY LOUTH, Ireland (AP) — DUNDALK COUNTY LOUTH, Ireland (AP) — Cimpress plc (CMPR) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter…

DUNDALK COUNTY LOUTH, Ireland (AP) — DUNDALK COUNTY LOUTH, Ireland (AP) — Cimpress plc (CMPR) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $61.1 million.

The Dundalk County Louth, Ireland-based company said it had net income of $2.36 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.40 per share.

The marketing materials maker posted revenue of $939.2 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $963.9 million.

