Cigna: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (AP) — BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (AP) — The Cigna Group (CI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.42 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Bloomfield, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $5.13. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were $6.64 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.83 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $65.65 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $65.68 billion, beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $63.25 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.43 billion, or $12.12 per share. Revenue was reported as $247.1 billion.

Cigna expects full-year earnings to be $29.50 per share, with revenue expected to be $252 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CI

