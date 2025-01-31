Church & Dwight: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EWING, N.J. (AP) — EWING, N.J. (AP) — Church & Dwight Co. (CHD) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $189.2…

The Ewing, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 76 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 77 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The maker of household and personal products posted revenue of $1.58 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.56 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $585.3 million, or $2.37 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.11 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Church & Dwight expects its per-share earnings to be 90 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.68 to $3.72 per share.

Church & Dwight shares have increased slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed nearly 7% in the last 12 months.

