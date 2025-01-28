Chubb: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — Chubb Corp. (CB) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.58 billion. The Zurich-based company…

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — Chubb Corp. (CB) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.58 billion.

The Zurich-based company said it had net income of $6.33 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $6.02 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.46 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $14.18 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $14.29 billion, missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.48 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $9.27 billion, or $22.70 per share. Revenue was reported as $56.22 billion.

Chubb shares have dropped 1.5% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 27%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $272.27, an increase of 12% in the last 12 months.

