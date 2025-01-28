Chemung Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ELMIRA, N.Y. (AP) — ELMIRA, N.Y. (AP) — Chemung Financial Corp. (CHMG) on Tuesday reported net income of $5.9 million…

ELMIRA, N.Y. (AP) — ELMIRA, N.Y. (AP) — Chemung Financial Corp. (CHMG) on Tuesday reported net income of $5.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Elmira, New York-based bank said it had earnings of $1.24 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $38.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $25.9 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $23.7 million, or $4.96 per share. Revenue was reported as $97.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHMG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHMG

