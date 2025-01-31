Charter: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.47…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.47 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $10.10.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $9.54 per share.

The cable provider posted revenue of $13.93 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.88 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.08 billion, or $34.97 per share. Revenue was reported as $55.09 billion.

