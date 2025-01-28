C&F: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TOANO, Va. (AP) — TOANO, Va. (AP) — C&F Financial Corp. (CFFI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $6…

TOANO, Va. (AP) — TOANO, Va. (AP) — C&F Financial Corp. (CFFI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $6 million.

The bank, based in Toano, Virginia, said it had earnings of $1.87 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $43.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $32.1 million, which topped Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $19.9 million, or $6.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $127.3 million.

C&F shares have risen nearly 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 27% in the last 12 months.

