Century Communities: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — Century Communities Inc. (CCS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $102.7 million.

The Greenwood Village, Colorado-based company said it had profit of $3.20 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.49 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.21 per share.

The single-family homebuilder posted revenue of $1.27 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.3 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $333.8 million, or $10.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.4 billion.

Century Communities shares have climbed nearly 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $74.59, a drop of 16% in the last 12 months.

