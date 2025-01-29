Central Pacific Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — Central Pacific Financial Inc. (CPF) on Wednesday reported net income of $11.3 million in…

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — Central Pacific Financial Inc. (CPF) on Wednesday reported net income of $11.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Honolulu, said it had earnings of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 70 cents per share.

The operator of Central Pacific Bank posted revenue of $80.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $58.4 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $53.4 million, or $1.97 per share. Revenue was reported as $250.5 million.

