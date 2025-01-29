Celestica: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Celestica Inc. (CLS) on Wednesday reported profit of $151.7 million in its fourth quarter.…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Celestica Inc. (CLS) on Wednesday reported profit of $151.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of $1.29. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.11 per share.

The electronics manufacturing services company posted revenue of $2.55 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $428 million, or $3.61 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.65 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Celestica expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.06 to $1.16.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.48 billion to $2.63 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Celestica expects full-year earnings to be $4.75 per share, with revenue expected to be $10.7 billion.

