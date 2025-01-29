CB Financial Services: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CARMICHAELS, Pa. (AP) — CARMICHAELS, Pa. (AP) — CB Financial Services Inc. (CBFV) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $2.5…

CARMICHAELS, Pa. (AP) — CARMICHAELS, Pa. (AP) — CB Financial Services Inc. (CBFV) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $2.5 million.

The Carmichaels, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 35 cents per share.

The holding company for Pennsylvania-based Community Bank posted revenue of $21.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $13.2 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $12.6 million, or $2.38 per share. Revenue was reported as $51.6 million.

CB Financial Services shares have risen slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $29.26, a rise of 18% in the last 12 months.

