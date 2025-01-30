Cavco: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Cavco Industries Inc. (CVCO) on Thursday reported net income of $56.5 million in its…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Cavco Industries Inc. (CVCO) on Thursday reported net income of $56.5 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had profit of $6.90.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $522 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVCO

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.