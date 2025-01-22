Cathay: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $80.2 million.…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $80.2 million.

The bank, based in Los Angeles, said it had earnings of $1.12 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The holding company for Cathay Bank posted revenue of $345.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $186.5 million, also beating Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $286 million, or $3.95 per share. Revenue was reported as $729.7 million.

Cathay shares have increased 2.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $48.78, an increase of 11% in the last 12 months.

