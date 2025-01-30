Caterpillar: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.79 billion.…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.79 billion.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of $5.78 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $5.14 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.97 per share.

The construction equipment company posted revenue of $16.22 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.64 billion.

Caterpillar shares have increased slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 27%. The stock has climbed 30% in the last 12 months.

