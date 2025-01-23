Cass: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $4.6…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $4.6 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 33 cents per share.

The invoice and payment management company posted revenue of $50.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $19.2 million, or $1.39 per share. Revenue was reported as $199.2 million.

Cass shares have fallen slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 4% in the last 12 months.

