Cardinal: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $400 million.

The Dublin, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.65 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.93 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.75 per share.

The prescription drug distributor posted revenue of $55.26 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $54.89 billion.

Cardinal expects full-year earnings to be $7.85 to $8 per share.

Cardinal shares have climbed 8% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 27%. The stock has risen 20% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAH

