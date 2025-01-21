Capital One: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.1…

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.1 billion.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $2.67. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.09 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.66 per share.

The credit card issuer and bank posted revenue of $13.81 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $10.19 billion, which also beat Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.16 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.75 billion, or $11.59 per share. Revenue was reported as $39.11 billion.

