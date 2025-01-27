Capital Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Capital Bancorp, Inc. (CBNK) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $7.5 million.…

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Capital Bancorp, Inc. (CBNK) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $7.5 million.

The bank, based in Rockville, Maryland, said it had earnings of 45 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 92 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $73.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $56.2 million, which beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $31 million, or $2.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $186.2 million.

Capital Bancorp shares have increased 3.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $29.51, an increase of 28% in the last 12 months.

