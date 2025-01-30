Canon: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Canon Inc. (CAJPY) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $384.3 million, after reporting…

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Canon Inc. (CAJPY) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $384.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Tokyo-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents.

The office machine company posted revenue of $8.36 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.06 billion, or $1.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $29.83 billion.

Canon shares have declined 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 24% in the last 12 months.

