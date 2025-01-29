Canadian Pacific Kansas City: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $858.4 million.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 92 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 92 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 87 cents per share.

The railroad posted revenue of $2.77 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.72 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.71 billion, or $2.90 per share. Revenue was reported as $10.62 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CP

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.