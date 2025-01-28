Camden National: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMDEN, Maine (AP) — CAMDEN, Maine (AP) — Camden National Corp. (CAC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $14.7 million.…

CAMDEN, Maine (AP) — CAMDEN, Maine (AP) — Camden National Corp. (CAC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $14.7 million.

The Camden, Maine-based bank said it had earnings of $1 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.03 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $75.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $47.6 million, beating Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $53 million, or $3.62 per share. Revenue was reported as $177 million.

Camden National shares have risen 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 21% in the last 12 months.

