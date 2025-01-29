Calix: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Calix Inc. (CALX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $17.9…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Calix Inc. (CALX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $17.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, were 8 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The cloud, software platforms, systems and services provider for communications service providers posted revenue of $206.1 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $203.8 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $29.7 million, or 45 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $831.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Calix expects its per-share earnings to range from 10 cents to 16 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $204 million to $210 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Calix shares have risen nearly 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $36.87, a drop of 17% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CALX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CALX

