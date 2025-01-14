Calavo: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW) on Tuesday reported a loss of $139,000 in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Santa Paula, California-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The avocado grower posted revenue of $170 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.1 million, or 6 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $661.5 million.

