Cal-Maine: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $219.1…

RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $219.1 million.

The Ridgeland, Mississippi-based company said it had profit of $4.47 per share.

The egg producer posted revenue of $954.7 million in the period.

Cal-Maine shares have climbed roughly 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $103.89, a rise of 88% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CALM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CALM

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.