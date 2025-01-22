Cadence: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Cadence Bank (CADE) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $132.7 million. The…

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Cadence Bank (CADE) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $132.7 million.

The Tupelo, Mississippi-based bank said it had earnings of 70 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $706.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $450.7 million, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $457.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $523.6 million, or $2.77 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.79 billion.

Cadence shares have increased 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $35.91, a rise of 21% in the last 12 months.

