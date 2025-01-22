CACI International: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — CACI International Inc. (CACI) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $109.9…

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $4.88 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $5.95 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.17 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $2.1 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.99 billion.

CACI International expects full-year earnings in the range of $23.87 to $24.76 per share, with revenue in the range of $8.45 billion to $8.65 billion.

CACI International shares have increased 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $465.11, a climb of 35% in the last 12 months.

