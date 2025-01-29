C.H. Robinson: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings…

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $149.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $1.22. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.21 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.12 per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $4.18 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.47 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $465.7 million, or $3.86 per share. Revenue was reported as $17.72 billion.

