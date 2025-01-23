Byline Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Byline Bancorp Inc. (BY) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $30.3 million. The…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Byline Bancorp Inc. (BY) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $30.3 million.

The bank, based in Chicago, said it had earnings of 69 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $155.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $104.7 million, also exceeding Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $120.8 million, or $2.75 per share. Revenue was reported as $406.9 million.

Byline Bancorp shares have declined slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $28.34, an increase of 23% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BY

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.