Business First: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Business First Bancshares, Inc. (BFST) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $16.5 million.

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based bank said it had earnings of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 66 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $128 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $77.6 million, also beating Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $65.1 million, or $2.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $271.6 million.

Business First shares have decreased 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $25.44, an increase of roughly 9% in the last 12 months.

