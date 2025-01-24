Burke & Herbert: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (BHRB) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit…

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (BHRB) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $19.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Alexandria, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.30. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.77 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $124.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $82.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $35.7 million, or $2.82 per share. Revenue was reported as $262 million.

Burke & Herbert shares have decreased slightly since the beginning of the year.

