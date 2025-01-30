Brunswick: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

METTAWA, Ill. (AP) — METTAWA, Ill. (AP) — Brunswick Corp. (BC) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $82.5 million,…

Brunswick Corp. (BC) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $82.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Mettawa, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of $1.24. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 24 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The boat and sporting goods company posted revenue of $1.15 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.04 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $130.1 million, or $1.93 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.24 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Brunswick expects its per-share earnings to range from 15 cents to 25 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1 billion to $1.2 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Brunswick expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.50 to $5 per share, with revenue ranging from $5.2 billion to $5.6 billion.

Brunswick shares have increased slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 20% in the last 12 months.

