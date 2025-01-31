Brookfield Renewable: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP (BEP) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP (BEP) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $188 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net loss of 6 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The operator of hydroelectric and wind power generation facilities posted revenue of $1.43 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $737 million, which fell short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $837.4 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $9 million, or 89 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.25 billion.

Brookfield Renewable shares have declined 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 22% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BEP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BEP

