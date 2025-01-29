Brinker International: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Brinker International Inc. (EAT) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $118.5 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of $2.61. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.80 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.80 per share.

The operator of restaurant chains Chili’s Grill & Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy posted revenue of $1.36 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.24 billion.

Brinker International expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.50 to $8 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.15 billion to $5.25 billion.

