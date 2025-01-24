Bright Scholar: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FOSHAN, China (AP) — FOSHAN, China (AP) — Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. (BEDU) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter profit…

FOSHAN, China (AP) — FOSHAN, China (AP) — Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. (BEDU) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $4.7 million.

The Foshan, China-based company said it had profit of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 18 cents per share.

The provider of international education to Chinese students posted revenue of $56.8 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $1.95. A year ago, they were trading at $1.50.

