Bridgewater: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (BWB) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $8.2 million.

The St. Louis Park, Minnesota-based bank said it had earnings of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 27 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $65.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $29.5 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $32.8 million, or $1.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $109.6 million.

Bridgewater shares have risen slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $13.70, an increase of roughly 2% in the last 12 months.

