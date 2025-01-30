Bread Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $7…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $7 million.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 41 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The manager of loyalty and rewards programs for retailers and others posted revenue of $1.16 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $926 million, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $957.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $277 million, or $5.49 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.84 billion.

Bread Financial shares have climbed 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 76% in the last 12 months.

