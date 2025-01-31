Booz Allen: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter net…

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $187 million.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.45. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.55 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.48 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $2.92 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.84 billion.

Booz Allen expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.25 to $6.40 per share.

Booz Allen shares have increased slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 11% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BAH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BAH

