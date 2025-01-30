Boot Barn: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $75.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had profit of $2.43.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.38 per share.

The Western apparel and footwear retailer posted revenue of $608.2 million in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in March, Boot Barn said it expects revenue in the range of $451 million to $460 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $5.81 to $5.90 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.92 billion.

Boot Barn shares have climbed 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $174.52, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BOOT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BOOT

