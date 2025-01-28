Boeing: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Boeing Co. (BA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.87 billion in…

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Boeing Co. (BA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.87 billion in its fourth quarter.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $5.46 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $5.90 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $3.22 per share.

The airplane builder posted revenue of $15.24 billion in the period.

Boeing shares have dropped 1% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 26%. The stock has fallen 13% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.