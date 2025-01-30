Blackstone Inc.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Blackstone Inc. (BX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $703.9 million. The…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Blackstone Inc. (BX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $703.9 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 92 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.69 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.48 per share.

The investment manager posted revenue of $3.08 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.15 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.79 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.78 billion, or $3.62 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.65 billion.

Blackstone Inc. shares have increased 7.5% since the beginning of the year.

